Senator Ndume sacked as Senate majority leader

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

Lawmakers in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in a shocking move on Tuesday removed Senator Ali Ndume as the Senate majority leader. Senate President Bukola Saraki said the removal of the Borno State senator followed a letter by the All Progressives Congress caucus of the Senate that they no longer want Ndume as their leader. The caucus therefore nominated Ahmed Lawan as the new Senate leader, according to letter read by Saraki.

