Senator Ndume sacked as Senate majority leader

Lawmakers in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in a shocking move on Tuesday removed Senator Ali Ndume as the Senate majority leader. Senate President Bukola Saraki said the removal of the Borno State senator followed a letter by the All Progressives Congress caucus of the Senate that they no longer want Ndume as their leader. The caucus therefore nominated Ahmed Lawan as the new Senate leader, according to letter read by Saraki.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

