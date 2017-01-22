Senator Nelson Defection Does Not Affects PDP Narratives In A/Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

Unperturbed by the recent defection of the Senator Representing Akwa Ibom South (Eket Senatorial District), Governor Udom Emmanuel has described defection as a non-issue as it does not affect the Peoples Party narratives in the state.

Governor Emmanuel who bared his mind while exchanging views with newsmen at Ibom International Airport in Uyo shortly on arrival from Abuja stressed that the defection of one person to another Party cannot affect the fortunes of the party as change which is part of human existence is dynamic.

“It’s nothing new, in 1999 when PDP came into power many people defected from other parties to PDP some of them have secured vantage positions in the party. Movement is just natural about human being and cannot be stopped” the governor stated.

He said Nigerians should emulate civilized climes where people are identified with Party ideology irrespective of the party in power.

“In developed Democracies people are inclined to Party ideologies and platforms, Democrats or Republicans. Even in some African Countries, you hardly see people jumping from one Party to another for selfish reasons. I see the development as cheap political blackmail where a person chooses to dent his Party which has brought him to limelight in order to gain acceptance in another Party”.

He however pointed out that the Party is like a religion with large fellowship across the state and advised PDP faithful not to be swayed by political persuasions assuring that his administration would not derail from its five – point agenda in which Political inclusion is paramount.

Governor Emmanuel used the occasion to congratulated Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose on his appointment as chairman of PDP Governors forum.

He said: “the emergence of Mr Ayodele Fayose as Chairman PDP Governor’s Forum was a unanimous decision of the PDP Governors which came on the heels of the expiration of the tenure of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko as Chairman of the forum”

He described Governor Fayose as a high ranking, vocal, highly committed Party member and expressed optimism that his tenure would record tremendous strides in the party.

