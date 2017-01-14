Senator Rose Oko Condoles With Ex-minister Odey Over Death Of Elder Sister

The senator representing Cross River north in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Rose Okoji Oko on Saturday condoled with former minister of environment, Chief John Ogar Odey over the death of his elder sister, Helen Eneyi Odey.

Senator Rose Oko, who visited Odey along with some senior members of her family and aides arrived Odey’s residence in Asokoro area of Abuja at about 10.15am.

The distinguished senator, while condoling with Odey, expressed shock over Mrs Helen Odey’s demise, saying her death was a great loss to the family, the Yala nation and the entire state. She said the late Helen was indeed a rare gem.

Chief Odey had earlier in his remark during the senator’s visit narrated how his elder sister passed on, saying she died after a brief period of illness.

It would be recalled that the late Mrs Helen Eneyi Odey, passed on in the early hours of Saturday, December 31, 2016. She was aged 58.

She died in a Teaching Hospital in Calabar, the Cross River State capital after a brief illness.

Chief Odey, who broke the new in a message, said, “Thank God we have seen the last day in 2016. Unfortunately, my elder sister, Helen, who was sick could not cross over.

“She passed on to eternal glory this morning in the teaching hospital in Calabar by 3.30am. Please join me to pray for the repose of her soul.”

The late Helen is a trained nurse, an educationist, community mobiliser and a lover of God, who have dedicated her life towards the betterment of the lives of others around her.

Until her demise, she was a nurse with the Model Secondary School, Okpoma, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.

She is survived by a daughter and two sons. Her last son is currently an assistant lecturer in University of Calabar. Also left behind are sisters and brothers, cousins, nephews, nieces and great notable and respected family.

