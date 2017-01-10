Send Justice Onnoghen’s name to NASS for confirmation, Owie urges Buhari

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN— FORMER Senate Chief Whip, Senator Rowland Owie, yesterday, admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison the advice of political jobbers and send the name of the current Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to the National Assembly for confirmation, as substantive Chief Justice.

Senator Owie regretted that although President Buhari had good intentions for the nation, he had allegedly allowed sycophants to hijack his administration. He reminded the President that his name won him the presidential election, so, he must not disappoint Nigerians.

According to him, “I urge President Buhari not to succumb to the pressure from those who do not mean well for this nation, for him not to confirm the appointment of Justice Walter as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. He should submit his name to the National Assembly for confirmation. He should not allow anybody to derail him. Those who are trying to ask him to toe otherwise are not his friends. I have always said it that once a President or governor is sworn in, he becomes a prisoner of palace jesters and sycophants.”

