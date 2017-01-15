Senegal Outscore Tunisia, Claim First 2017 AFCON Win

The Teranga Lions of Senegal recorded the first win of the ongoing African Cup of Nations by defeating Tunisia 2-0 to at the Stade de Franceville Stadium on Sunday night, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Two first half goals from Saido Mane and Cheikhou Kouyaté gave Senegal a brilliant start to their campaign.

The win was Senegal’s fourth in 18 AFCON games.

Mane gave Senegal the lead in the 10th minute from the spot after Aymen Abdennour fouled Cheikhou Kouyaté in the box.

Anderlecht defender Serigne Mboji doubled the lead for the Lions in the 30th minute, heading home a corner into Aymen Mathlouthi’s goal.

Senegal are the best team on the continent considering the January FIFA world ranking, a position previously held by one of their group opponents Algeria.

Senegal will face Zimbabwe in their next game on Thursday.

