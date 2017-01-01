Pages Navigation Menu

Senegal restores Mbengue, Sow for African Nations Cup

Vanguard

Senegal restores Mbengue, Sow for African Nations Cup
Vanguard
Dakar – Senegal restored experienced defender Cheikh Mbengue and striker Moussa Sow to their 23-man squad for this month's African Nations Cup finals in Gabon. The pair had missed November's World Cup qualifier in South Africa but both had returned …
