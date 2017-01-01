Senegal to Introduce Digital Currency in Western Africa

The African continent has emerged as a leader in digital currency and blockchain technology adoption. The West African nation of Senegal may soon contribute to the digital currency revolution by launching eCFA. The proposed eCFA is the digital version of CFA francs being currently used by either independent states in West Africa. Expected to be … Continue reading Senegal to Introduce Digital Currency in Western Africa

The post Senegal to Introduce Digital Currency in Western Africa appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

