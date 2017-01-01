Pages Navigation Menu

Senegal to Introduce Digital Currency in Western Africa

Posted on Jan 1, 2017

The African continent has emerged as a leader in digital currency and blockchain technology adoption. The West African nation of Senegal may soon contribute to the digital currency revolution by launching eCFA. The proposed eCFA is the digital version of CFA francs being currently used by either independent states in West Africa.

