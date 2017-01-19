Senegal vs Zimbabwe : Five facts to know

Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Senegal and Zimbabwe in Franceville Thursday (1900 GMT):

— The only Cup of Nations game between the countries was won 2-0 by Senegal in Egypt 11 years ago thanks to second-half goals from Henri Camara and Issa Ba.

— Ba did not realise it at the time, but his 80th-minute strike proved crucial in the final group standings, giving Senegal a quarter-finals place ahead of Ghana on goal difference.

— Captain and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate of English Premier League club West Ham United is among 21 Europe-based Senegalese in the squad.

— The exceptions are both goalkeepers — Pape Ndiaye lines up for local club Niarry Tally and Khadim Ndiaye for Horoya in neighbouring west African state Guinea.

— Only four of the Zimbabwe squad play for European clubs, including centre-back Costa Nhamoinesu from Czech Republic outfit Sparta Prague.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

