Senegalese troops enter Gambia as UN affirms Barrow

Senegalese troops on Thursday afternoon reportedly moved across the border into The Gambia following the swearing in of Adama Barrow as the country’s new president.

The army spokesman, Colonel Abdoul Ndiaye according to agency reports said after the UN Security Council is backing the West African efforts to ensure that the country’s defeated leader Yahya Jammeh hands over power.

The UN Security Council has affirmed that Barrow is now the President of The Gambia.

The 15 members of the Security Council voted unanimously in favour of Resolution 2337, 2017 on the situation in The Gambia.

The Ambassadors of France, UK and Senegal on the Security Council also briefed UN Correspondents, saying that should Barrow request for military assistance to enable him function as President, he shall be legitimately granted.

The Council further directed ex- President Yahya Jammeh, for the umpteenth time, to peacefully tranfer power to Barrow to avoid the dire consequences of his continued actions.

The post Senegalese troops enter Gambia as UN affirms Barrow appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

