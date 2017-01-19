Senegalese troops enter The Gambia
Senegalese troops moved across the border into The Gambia on Thursday, an army spokesman said after the UN Security Council backed West African efforts to ensure that the country’s defeated leader Yahya Jammeh hands over power.
“They entered this afternoon” Colonel Abdoul Ndiaye told AFP after Adama Barrow was sworn in as Gambian president at his country’s embassy in Dakar despite Jammeh’s refusal to stand down.
This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria.
