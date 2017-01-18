Starting gun fired in race to succeed S.Africa’s Zuma – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Starting gun fired in race to succeed S.Africa's Zuma
Yahoo News
Johannesburg (AFP) – South Africa's ruling ANC party, which has dominated the country's politics since the end of apartheid, has begun its search for a new leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma. Dwindling popular support, corruption scandals and …
ANC rushes to clam up Mchunu
FIRST ON EWN: KZN heavyweight warns ANC against President Jacob Zuma
KZN ANC slams Senzo Mchunu for 'undermining the organisation'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG