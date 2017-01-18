Starting gun fired in race to succeed S.Africa’s Zuma – Yahoo News

Pages Navigation Menu

Starting gun fired in race to succeed S.Africa's Zuma

Starting gun fired in race to succeed S.Africa's Zuma
Johannesburg (AFP) – South Africa's ruling ANC party, which has dominated the country's politics since the end of apartheid, has begun its search for a new leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma. Dwindling popular support, corruption scandals and …
ANC rushes to clam up MchunuTimes LIVE
FIRST ON EWN: KZN heavyweight warns ANC against President Jacob ZumaEyewitness News
KZN ANC slams Senzo Mchunu for 'undermining the organisation'East Coast Radio
News24 –Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –Citizen
all 17 news articles »

