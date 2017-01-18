Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SERAP writes Buhari on unpaid salaries of judges

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Photo credit: Pulse.ng

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“It is important for our judiciary to remain perfectly independent, and beyond the suspicion of any outside influence.”

The post SERAP writes Buhari on unpaid salaries of judges appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.