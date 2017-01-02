Serena flashes her ring as she steps out

SHE surprised the world with her exciting engagement announcement last week.

Now ringing in the New Year together, Serena Williams, 35, stepped out in style with her new fiance Alexis Ohanian, 33, as they welcomed 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The tennis star, who revealed her engagement with the Reddit co-founder in a sweet poem, flaunted her enviable toned pins as she and her love boarded a helicopter, flying to Waiheke island.

Although peering at her phone, the athlete appeared in high spirits as she followed her beau’s lead to their luxurious mode of transport in a pair of tiny denim daisy dukes.

