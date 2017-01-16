Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Serena sets aside engagement for real action

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Serena Williams’  goal this year is clear: doing better than 2016. The American player said she wasn’t satisfied with how the last year went for her.  ‘For me, it wasn’t a great season,’  she admitted in the Australian Open pre-tournament  presser. ‘I think for other people it would have been wonderful. For me, it wasn’t. It was what it was. I’m still hitting.’

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

On Tuesday she will play  Belinda Bencic, who beat her at the 2015 Rogers Cup.

The  next question was about her  engagement  to the Reddit co-founder Alix Ohanian. ‘It’s been really great,’  Serena admitted, adding she wants to only focus on tennis: ‘I’ve said from the beginning, I just didn’t want to think about it until after Australia because I was, like, Grand Slams mean a lot to me. I was, like, Well, I’m not going to think about it. It’s almost a little unreal right now because I haven’t taken it in. I’m being rather selfish and focused on my career.’

 

The post Serena sets aside engagement for real action appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.