Tennis: Nadal, Serena reach Australian Open quarter-finals – Channel NewsAsia

Tennis: Nadal, Serena reach Australian Open quarter-finals
Rafael Nadal struggled into his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015 at the Australian Open on Monday, as Serena Williams accelerated towards a record title and the number one ranking. Posted 24 Jan 2017 00:45; Updated 24 Jan 2017 00:50.
