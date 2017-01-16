Serge Gnabry Not Ruling Out Chelsea Transfer Or Return To Arsenal

Serge Gnabry has admitted he would be open to a return to Arsenal – or even a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea – after impressing at Werder Bremen.

The German international left the Emirates last summer in search of more regular first-team football but hasn’t ruled out another try in England’s top-flight – even if he’s casting an eye across London…

He told Bild: “For my future, I’ve decided to focus on how I play now and today. That’s why I’m trying to concentrate on the now. As of today, I do not intend to change in the summer. But what happens in the future depends on my performance.

What if Chelsea or Arsenal come knocking? Well, at the moment I’m trying to give everything to Werder.”

The 21-year-old also responded to rumours there is an €8million (£7million) release clause in his contract.

“That [story] did not come from my mouth,” Gnabry told Bild. “That is why I have little to say… or nothing at all!”

The post Serge Gnabry Not Ruling Out Chelsea Transfer Or Return To Arsenal appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

