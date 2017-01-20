Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker, Guardiola in late night meeting over future

Aguero and Guardiola have had a complicated relationship at City which has prompted transfer speculation around the striker.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and manager Pep Guardiola had a late-night meeting to discuss the player’s future at the club.

Aguero and Guardiola have had a complicated relationship with each other at City which has prompted transfer speculation around the striker.

Aguero and the City manager met at a Deansgate restaurant with the player’s representative also present.

The meeting comes just after City completed the £27m signing of Gabriel Jesus who will battle Aguero for a place in the Citizen’s attack.

The striker is said to be concern about his future at the club and according to some reports has told Guardiola that he wants to leave.

Although he has scored 18 goals in the current campaign, Guardiola has shown is still not satisfied with the performance of the 28-year-old.

Aside from dropping him at some key moments this season, Guardiola has been critical of his attack led by the striker.

In the aftermath of their 4-0 defeat at Everton last week, Guardiola criticised Aguero and his other forwards insisting that his defenders are feeling the heat because those in front were not able to fire them into a lead.

Guardiola has been very enthusiastic in the signing of Jesus which has made many to believe that the Brazilian could be his first-choice No. 9.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

