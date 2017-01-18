Serial fraudster bags 3 years jail sentence

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—Justice Binta Fatima Isah of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria, yesterday, convicted and sentenced one Jehu Kwasu to three years imprisonment without option of fine on a two-count charge of forgery and obtaining by false pretence.

The convict’s journey to prison started when EFCC received a petition from one Chief Okafor, Chairman, Chikason Group of Companies, alleging that the convict impersonated one Bishop Josiah Fearon and obtained N5,000,000 from him under the pretext that the funds would be used to help the 2011 post-election violence victims in Kaduna.

Upon his arraignment, the convict was granted bail by the court, but he violated the bail terms and absconded.

He was brought back to the commission by his sureties. Again, he was granted bail. Just as it happened in the first instance, he disappeared.

Police then arrested him for attempting to defraud a former governor of Abia State, while posing as the Catholic priest, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

In yesterday’s proceeding, the convict changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’.

In view of his new plea, counsel for the prosecution, B. M. Buhari, urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Binta convicted Kwasu and sentenced him to two years imprisonment for the offence of obtaining by false pretence and one year imprisonment for the offence of forgery.

The sentence is to run concurrently and the convict was also ordered to refund the N5,000,000 to the complainant.

The post Serial fraudster bags 3 years jail sentence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

