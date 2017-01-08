Serie A: Genoa goalkeeper Perin suffers knee ligament rupture

Perin, 24, fell to the ground as he moved to save a shot minutes into the league fixture at the Luigi Ferraris stadium.

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin could be ruled out for the rest of the season after the Serie A club confirmed he ruptured cruciate knee ligaments in a 1-0 defeat to Roma on Sunday.

Perin, 24, fell to the ground as he moved to save a shot minutes into the league fixture at the Luigi Ferraris stadium.

After suffering from apparently intense pain in his left knee, he was soon replaced by teammate Eugenio Lamanna.

Genoa did not say for how long the ‘keeper would be ruled out although cruciate knee ligament injuries usually require several months on the sidelines.

"In the coming days he will undergo surgery," confirmed Genoa in a brief statement.

Perin, who has made one appearance for Italy, suffered a similar injury, albeit to his right knee, in April that ended any hopes he had of travelling with the Azzurri to Euro 2016.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

