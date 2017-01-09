Serious Drama as 43-year-old Salesman Steals N22m From Company and Used it to Pamper His Wife (Photo)

A 43-year-old salesman identified as James Babalola meet his waterloo who defrauded him firm the sum of N22million.

It was gathered that James who worked for Pharmacy Plus prior to his arrest, had reportedly been diverting medicines from his company for over six years. He is said to have used the money to acquire landed property and pampering his wife.

“The suspect would have continued with the crime, if not that the pharmaceutical company decided to audit its account. His modus operandi is to use a pseudo third party name to collect the goods, but he’s actually the person collecting the goods. He also opened a third party bank account.” a police source revealed.

Confessing to his crime, Babalola who used to earn N80,000 as a salesman and was also entitled to an official car, said:

“I have been intercepting the delivery of the goods over the years with the aid of a pseudo third-party account. I was only caught last month after the company’s account was audited. The reason I did it was because of properties. I needed more properties.

My wife, Funke had been suspecting and complaining that I was spending beyond my monthly salary, but she didn’t stop accepting varieties of items I bought for her. I convinced her to believe the money was legit. She didn’t know anything about any of this. I’m ashamed of myself. I regret everything.”