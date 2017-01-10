Serious Drama as Man’s Dead Body Falls Out of Coffin During Funeral Service

A South African man identified as Sibusiso Dlamini create a serious drama when his dead body did something shocking that makes the mourner run for the lives.

The hearse arrived with the body and the mourners prepared to carry it into the house.

But just as they were about to proceed, the coffin’s bottom fell out and family and mourners watched in horror as Sibusiso Dlamini’s corpse dropped to the ground.

According to Daily Sun SA, Some mourners ran away in terror, thinking that Sibusiso had awoken from the dead and was charging from his coffin.

His family covered their loved one’s body with a blanket as the mortuary workers had to go back to fetch another box.

The shocking incident happened in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

Now the furious family wants 21st Century undertakers to explain why they gave them such poor service.

Isaac Dlamini said: “This an insult to Sibusiso and to our ancestors. The funeral parlour made a joke out of our brother.”

Sibusiso was buried on Friday.

“He was a good soul and he didn’t deserve to be treated like this,” said cousin Thandi Dladla.

The undertaker manager, Sipho Maphanga, said he was not aware of the incident, but added that they would investigate.