Serious Drama as MMM Subscriber Threatens to Kill Sergey Mavrodi with Juju

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

One of the MMM participant, Nzu Treasure from the South-eastern part of Nigeria has threaten to kill the founder of the international pyramid scheme, Sergey Mavrodi.

See a screenshot below:Serious Drama as MMM Subscriber Threatens to Kill Sergey Mavrodi with Juju

