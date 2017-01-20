Serious Drama as MMM Subscriber Threatens to Kill Sergey Mavrodi with Juju
One of the MMM participant, Nzu Treasure from the South-eastern part of Nigeria has threaten to kill the founder of the international pyramid scheme, Sergey Mavrodi.
See a screenshot below:
The post Serious Drama as MMM Subscriber Threatens to Kill Sergey Mavrodi with Juju appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG