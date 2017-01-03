Serious Drama as Prostitutes Beat Man For Refusing to Pay for S3x on New Year’s Day (Photo)

A man was beaten by prostitutes after he failed to pay for s*x services rendered on New Year’s Day in the Avenues area of Zimbabwe.

The shocking incident which attracted many people happened as the unidentified man was spotted by one of the hookers he refused to pay after having oral s*x with him on Boxing Day.

According to H-metro, on the fateful day, he was assaulted at Gal Court located at corner Eighth Street and Samora Machel Avenue. As fellow hookers took turns to insult him, recording video clips, throwing a used condom on his face, threatening him with unspecified action if he was to delete the recorded video footage.

“We are here for business not to teach or train you how to have s*x with women, vakajaidzwa nhasi wairasa, bhuratishiti,” one of the hookers was heard shouting as they assaulted him. The man refused to identify himself saying he is employed to a uniformed force and it would jeopardize his job.

“Ndiri pama1 wangu, ndanga ndisati ndaita anything so I cannot pay for nothing, that other lady quickly disturbed me demanding extra money for services rendered some time back,” he said refusing to identify himself.

“Ndinoshandira kumauniformed forces so I cannot disclose myself, if you may spare me please, and delete the photographs. They assaulted me and called you to expose me when I did not have s*x with her,” he said begging H-Metro not to publish the story.

Explaining what happened, one of the self-confessed hooker only identified as Tatenda told H-Metro that the man refused to pay after s*x and her colleague woke up and discovered that he was the same person who duped her on Boxing Day.

“This man hooked me along Samora Machel Avenue and we agreed $5 for a short time and upon asking for my money after s*x we undressed, he promised to pay after s*x,” said Tatenda showing a used condom.

“I agreed unaware that he is a liar and my roommate recognised his voice since we are divided by a curtain and informed me that he did it to her on Boxing Day. He assaulted me after I took his clothes refusing to let him leave the room and my friends joined in trying to get paid. We do not extort clients at this flat but such kind of clients who come here without money for training are not welcome, we are here for the upkeep of our kids,” she said.