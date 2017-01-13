Serious drama as woman and her lover get stuck inside each other during hot s3x (Photo+Video)
A Kenyan woman and her lover have caused a serious drama after getting stuck during s*x.
According to Tuko News, the adulterous couple from Kisii region of Kenya were recently nabbed at a hotel, where they were committing the act.
The married woman and her lover got stuck in bed after her husband had consulted a witch-doctor for a charm.
This is coming just two months after a similar occurrence happened in Kenya.
They were carried on the back of a pick-up truck and taken around town where residents could hear them crying in pains. Watch the video below;
