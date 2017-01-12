Serious Drama as Woman Drove into Her House House To Congratulate Him on His New Marriage
According to a twitter user, a woman from Kuwaiti drove into her husband’s house to congratulate him on his new marriage.
As at time of filling this report, no causality or injured person. See details below;
The post Serious Drama as Woman Drove into Her House House To Congratulate Him on His New Marriage appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG