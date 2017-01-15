Serious Drama as Woman Slaps Man At An ATM In Port-Harcourt

A woman got more than she bargained for after slapping a man at UBA ATM located at hospital road in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share A twitter user narrated the funny incident. Read below;

The post Serious Drama as Woman Slaps Man At An ATM In Port-Harcourt appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

