Serious Drama as Woman Threatens to Leak Married Man’s N3ked Pics Online After His Condom Burst During S*x (Photo)

A man from Harare, Zimbabwe is currently regretting having unprotected s3x with a lady after she began to demand for and money threatening to post his nude photographs on social media.

According to H-Metro, the man identified as Tawanda Chinyuku who is a Carex Condom marketer hooked up with a lady identified as Philomina for a ‘quickie’.

Tawanda met Philomina in the line of duty and they started enjoying each other. However, now she demands money whenever she goes broke.

Chinyuku confirmed the lady took his nude photographs and that he has been losing money to her because she was angry the condom burst when they had s*x.

“You know what happened we had s*x and the condom burst. I went back on Tuesday and had s*x again then she took the nude pictures,” said Tawanda.

“On the first day I gave her US$40, she demanded the US$100 for the burst condom and she took some photographs.

“After a week she then started threatening me demanding US$100 and I gave her, she went on to ask for US$40 and I am failing to get the money since the demand is now daily.

“My worry is that my wife is pregnant and we lost one of her sisters and if this reaches her I do not see it going well.”

Philomina told H-Metro that she felt s*xually abused that the money she is demanding is less since she does not know his status.

“My life is at risk. I do not know his status. If he does not pay me what I want I will take legal action.

“It is true I am prepared to post his nude photograph along with the one I took from his mobile phone”, said Philomina.who has already leaked one of the guy’s nude photos online.