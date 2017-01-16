SETI@home Project Enables Bitcoin ASIC Miner Hardware Support

A lot of people are familiar with the SETI@Home project. Consumers can dedicate their computing power to finding new breakthroughs in scientific research. All it takes is installing the dedicated client to get up and running within a few minutes. Interestingly enough, the project sent out a positive message regarding Bitcoin about a week ago. … Continue reading SETI@home Project Enables Bitcoin ASIC Miner Hardware Support

The post SETI@home Project Enables Bitcoin ASIC Miner Hardware Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

