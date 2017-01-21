Settle out of court – Police tells Army, Premium Times
The police command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has urged the management of the Premium Times and the Nigerian Army to resolve and settle their dispute peacefully. FCT Police Commissioner, Mohammed Mustafa, spoke yesterday in reaction to the arrest of Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi and Judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu on Thursday. The […]
