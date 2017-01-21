Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Settle out of court – Police tells Army, Premium Times

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Olorunyomi
Olorunyomi

The police command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has urged the management of the Premium Times and the Nigerian Army to resolve and settle their dispute peacefully. FCT Police Commissioner, Mohammed Mustafa, spoke yesterday in reaction to the arrest of Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi and Judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu on Thursday. The […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Settle out of court – Police tells Army, Premium Times

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.