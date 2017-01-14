Pages Navigation Menu

Seun Egbegbe denies travelling to Malaysia

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

images

Nollywood film maker, Seun Egbegbe, has denied that he travelled out of Nigeria, shortly after he was granted bail for allegedly stealing nine iPhones at Computer Village in Lagos . In a chat with Saturday Beats, his publicist simply identified as Bidemi, insisted that Egbegbe has not left the country since the incident. “No, he […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

