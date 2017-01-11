Seun Egbegbe Spotted In Nigeria for the First time After iPhone Snafu

Seun Egbegbe, ex-boyfriend of popular Nigerian Actress, Toyin Aimakhu, a film maker, who was beaten up in computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos for allegedly stealing nine iPhones, was spotted in Lagos for the first time since the incident. The controversial film maker, was reported to have fled the country after the Embarrassment created during the phone…

The post Seun Egbegbe Spotted In Nigeria for the First time After iPhone Snafu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

