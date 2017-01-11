Seven NNPC flow stations shut down over NUPENG strike
Nigerian oil workers have gone on strike at seven crude oil flow stations in and around the town of Oleh in the southern Niger Delta oil hub, a labour union official said on Wednesday. “Seven flow stations belonging to NPDC were shut by the workers and they are still shut now,” said Cogent Ojobo, Warri…
The post Seven NNPC flow stations shut down over NUPENG strike appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG