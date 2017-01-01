Pages Navigation Menu

Seven people killed after head on collision in Elandsfotein – iAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Africa


Seven people killed after head on collision in Elandsfotein
JOHANNESBURG – Seven people have been killed after a head-on collision between a taxi and a car in Elandsfontein. The vehicles reportedly burst into flame shortly after the incident. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find several passenger trapped in …
