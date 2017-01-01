Seven people killed after head on collision in Elandsfotein – iAfrica.com
Seven people killed after head on collision in Elandsfotein
JOHANNESBURG – Seven people have been killed after a head-on collision between a taxi and a car in Elandsfontein. The vehicles reportedly burst into flame shortly after the incident. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find several passenger trapped in …
7 killed as vehicles burst into flames after head-on crash
