Seven Rule Changes FIFA Is Considering That Might Completely Change Football

Unless you happen to be on FIFA’s pay roll, officially or unofficially, you more than likely think that they are a corrupt and self-serving organisation.

They may have rid themselves of the cancer was Sepp Blatter and his thieving pals, but the damage done to football’s governing body will take decades to repair.

Aside from rooting out the many bad apples, and expanding the World Cup to 48 teams, FIFA have also been looking at some rule changes to the beautiful game.

This is according to their Director General for Technical Development, Marco van Basten, who gave us some insight during an interview earlier this week.

Those proposals below from AS:

Replace penalties with a ‘take-on challenge’ In the result of a draw in a knock-out competition, the match would not proceed to penalties following extra-time, but a head-to-duel between keeper and attacker, who would be able to dribble the ball from 25 metres out and try to shoot or take it past the opposition goalie into the net (rather similarly to a hockey shootout). There would be a time limit of 8 seconds and each team would have five attempts.

Sign me up – penalties are dramatic alright, but give the attacker the chance to round the keeper and the stakes are raised.

Remove the offside rule “Football is more and more like handball,” Van Basten told Bild. “Personally I’m curious about how football would work without offside,” who again put forward the example of field hockey and said he believed teams could adapt with time. “The game would be more attractive, the attackers would have more chances and there would be more goals. That’s what fans want to see,” says Van Basten. Downgrading of punishment for deliberate handballs A feature of the handball rule that does appeal to Van Basten are automatic sending offs, which he says could be replaced with yellow cards or the possibility of a ‘Sin-Bin’ type sanction of 5-10 minutes. Introduction of a basketball-style foul system Van Basten has the idea that “like in basketball, a player can only make five fouls and then has to leave the field” Captains speak with the referee only Again taking inspiration from other team sports, the Dutchman wants to end the constant protestation from players towards the referee, allowing only team captains to speak to the official, as is the case in rugby.

A brief interjection here to say that will never, ever happen. I love football, but the players are incapable of not behaving like spoilt prima donnas.

Reduce the number of games As FIFA plans to expand the World Cup, Van Basten says that to ensure greater “quality in the game…we should reduce the number of official matches per season from 80 to a maximum of 50.” Last season, Portugal played 18 games between official and friendly matches on the FIFA international calendar, while a Spanish club can play up to 67 official matches in a single campaign. Increase the number of subs Van Basten is in favour of increasing the number of substitutions per match, but is reluctant to waste time. “We talked about one or two additional changes in the case of extra time.”

I’m definitely in support of increased subs, especially since you often have superstars left on the bench twiddling their thumbs whilst the game peters out in the final quarter.

If a coach can call on his entire subs bench during an 80-minute rugby match, why shouldn’t a football manager be allowed greater scope for tactical alterations?

It would also be top notch if FIFA could also make strides in the battle against diving – I think we’ve all had enough of the theatrics so many players seem to think is OK.

Whether or not these come to pass, given that many will be met with strong opposition, remains to be seen. As long as FIFA ensure that they don’t tinker too much with a winning formula (it is the world’s most popular sport), a slight tweak here and there might be a good thing.

[source:as.com]

