Several injured in attack on Istanbul night club
Several people have been injured in a New Year’s Eve attack on one of Istanbul’s biggest and most well known night clubs, local media reported early Sunday. State-run news agency Anadolu said an armed man had forced his way into the Club Reina on the banks of the Bosporus and opened fire. The exact circumstances…
The post Several injured in attack on Istanbul night club appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG