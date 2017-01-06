Sevilla Complete Signing Of Nancy Defender Clement Lenglet
Sevilla have announced the signing of defender Clement Lenglet from Nancy for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old passed his medical on Thursday morning before signing a contract that ties him to the Europa League champions until June 2021.
Clement Lenglet said on his new club’s website: “I’m very pleased and very happy to be at this club, a great club with great players.
” Jorge Sampaoli is a great coach. I saw him when he was coach of Chile and of Sevilla, and I think he’s a top coach.
“My first objective is to play, and play very well.”
Lenglet became an integral part of the Nancy side after breaking into the first team during the 2014/2015 campaign and made over 70 appearances for the French club.
He will be seen as a direct replacement for compatriot Timothee Kolodziejczak, who left Sevilla to join German side Borussia Monchengladbach earlier in the day.
