Sevilla Stage Late Comeback To Halt Real Madrid Unbeaten Run

Sevilla ended Real Madrid’s 40 game unbeaten run and threw the race for the Spanish La Liga title wide open as they produced a dramatic comeback to beat the league leaders 2-1 in their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Sunday night. Madrid took the lead in the 67th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty …

The post Sevilla Stage Late Comeback To Halt Real Madrid Unbeaten Run appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

