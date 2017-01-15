Sex resolutions women need this year

Sex is a very important aspect of a relationship. It creates a bond that cannot be explained. It has a way of bringing couples closer. Some women even swear that make up sex after a quarrel is very exhilarating.

While sex is great when the two people involved maintain an open mind and look out for each other’s pleasure, it is imperative that new things be tried from time to time so as to keep the marital bed steamy, spicy and sexy.

Now is the time to explore your partner’s body with new styles and techniques. There is no shame in doing that, your partner will be grateful to see and enjoy a vibrant partner in bed. You even don’t necessarily need the bed for these new techniques. Try it out in the car, in the bath or in the kitchen, but make sure you don’t hurt each other.

Keep these tips in mind for a steamy-sexy 2017:

Stop faking orgasms

Women should make this resolution fast. There’s no time like the present. If he can’t figure out how to make you come and he has no interest in learning, please, teach him before you end up a sad and bitter woman because of lack of good sex. Bonus points for telling him, “Please get better at this. This was not that great for me.” Let him know what turns you on, guide his hands to the places that give you extreme pleasure. Sex is meant to be enjoyed by the people involved and not just one person.

Stop telling him something feels good when it doesn’t

Stop lying to him and yourself too during sex. Of course you want to make him feel good about his sexual prowess, but don’t lie to him about feeling good about his touches and kisses when they are not sending you to the clouds. Tell him what he could do so it does feel good. It will benefit both of you in the long run too.

Rekindle your relationship

Because a woman’s libido is affected by how close she is to her partner, fostering an emotional connection is important for a great sex life. Carve out one night in a week to spend several hours alone together, cuddling, touching and doing stuffs to each other that generates giggles and moans. Rekindle the intimacy of sex this year and don’t allow your sex time be turned into a time for intercourse.

Throw out any underwear that doesn’t make you feel sexy

If you know any underwear that make you feel less sexy, do away with them. Even if no one else is seeing them, always wearing sexy lingerie makes you feel awesome as a woman. Dress up for your man, tease him with sexy dances and lap dances, thrill your man before sex by wearing your sexy lingerie.

Switch it up

If you are bored between the sheets, don’t endure another night of watching the ceiling while your man gets all the pleasure. Try a new position. Changing sexual positions allows you to discover new sensations and pleasure. Let him know why you are trying out something new. Both of you can get maximum pleasure from doing it anew.

Start initiating sex when you want it

There’s nothing that says you have to sit around waiting for him to start something. You just woke up super turned on because you felt the rush of emotions and he’s right next to you? Go for it. Also, why wait when you can have it hot, and spicy? When you feel like it, grab him and do things to his body he won’t forget in a hurry.

Kiss more often

It’s not okay kissing for like five minutes and then sex, which is fine too, but man, kissing for prolonged periods of time is super hot and it gives rise to more touching and nibbling.

Find your G-spot

It’s not that hard. Just take your fingers, make a hook like you are telling someone to come over to you. That’s what you need to be doing. Problem solved.

Don’t worry about how your body looks during sex

Woman, just assume you look incredibly hot. This is because if you don’t, you will feel bad about your bodily imperfections and ruin a happy sex session. Just focus on having the best sex ever and forget about everything.

Have sex when you want to

Sexual situations usually happen pretty quickly and don’t really allow a ton of time for introspection and conversations with yourself. But it’s completely worth it to try and take some time. Once you figure out that you want sex and your body is ready, the sex is also 10 times better. So that’s cool.

