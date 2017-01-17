Sex Tape: Chidinma Okeke Appears In Lagos Court Today

MyNaijaInfo.com

Photos: CHIDINMA OKEKE in Court Today. Embattled Ex Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke who went viral some months ago after a compromising lesbian video involving her leaked online has been reported to be making an appearance at the court house today. According to Reports, the former beauty queen, Chidinman Okeke will be making an appearance at the Lagos Court this morning. The reason behind Chidinma Okeke’s appearance in court is however yet to be established but sources indicate that it is in connection with the arraignment of one of her suspected blackmailers. See Chidinma Okeke’s Blackmailer Nabbed By Police The blackmailer was the man the beauty queen reportedly paid money into his account to prevent the release of the viral compromising sex tape. The blackmailer is being arrainged at the Lagos Court today by the DSS. . . . More Details Shortly

