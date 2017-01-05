SH6billion: URA explains ‘Presidential handshake’

Uganda Revenue Authority has explained the circumstances under which several government officials were rewarded for helping win the tax case against UK based oil company Heritage.

“It is standard international best practice for employees to receive bonus payments/ or honoraria for exemplary performance in both the public and the private sector,” the statement said.

“Equally under the Ugandan Constitution; the President has a prerogative as a fountain of honor to reward exemplary performance and this has been exhibited in the fields of health, academia, sports to mention a few.”

URA’s statement follows publication online by chimpreports.com of the list of those who were paid after Uganda won the over $400m case against Heritage, questioning if it was legal and if it went through government official processes.

The officials given an honorarium were from URA, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

THE FULL URA STATEMENT

URA Press Brief- Facts on Oil Money by Uganda Revenue Authority on Scribd

The post SH6billion: URA explains ‘Presidential handshake’ appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

