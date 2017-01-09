Shallow Side’s streaming chops run deep, but they love vinyl too
We ask Shallow Slide about their new album, how they’re bringing rock and roll back to its roots, why they like streaming music so much, and the purpose vinyl serves.
The post Shallow Side’s streaming chops run deep, but they love vinyl too appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG