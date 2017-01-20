Shameless: 2 teachers arrested for raping 6-yr-old pupil

Two shameless teachers have been arrested for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old pupil after showing her pornographic movies.

Two men who are teachers in a private school, Stanley Akanno, and Olakunle Hassan, have been arrested by the police in Lagos State for allegedly raping a six-year-old pupil after showing her a pornographic movie.

ALSO READ: “Insane: Teacher docked for sexually abusing 6-yr-old pupil”

Total Media reports that the suspects who teach in a private school in the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state, had, during an extra-mural class, showed the pornography movie on their laptop to the minor and made her practice same on them.

The suspects who were paraded by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, AIG Kayode Aderanti, for serially defiling their pupil, were arrested following suspicion by the girl’s mother that her daughter had suddenly become sexually active.

The victim’s mother, while narrating how the daughter was defiled, said:

“I noticed that my daughter was kissing his brother’s penis. I called her and interrogated her where she learned the behaviour and she told me that her lesson teachers play erotic films on his laptop and forced her to watch it.

She added that the teacher will then defile her. We reported the case to the police and from the investigation, it showed that she was defiled.”

ALSO READ: “Pervert: Teacher in prison for raping 10-yr-old pupil”

Speaking while parading the suspects, AIG Aderanti said after the report was made to the police, the victim was taken to a government hospital where it was medically established that she had been deflowered .

He added that the suspects have confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to a court at the conclusion of investigations.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

