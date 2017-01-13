Shameless He-Goat: 75-yr-old jailed for raping 5-yr-old girl in Jos

A shameless 75-year-old grandfather has been sentenced to three years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Plateau State.

A 75-year-old tailor, Aminu Abubakar, has been sentenced to three years’ in prison by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, the Plateau State capital, for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

View Point reports that the convict, a resident of Ali Kazaure community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state, had lured the girl who is his neighbour’s child into his shop and defiled her .

While delivering judgement, the president of the court, Magistrate Lawal Suleiman, said the offence committed by the convict warranted a severe punishment despite his age and being a first-time offender.

“In view of the nature of the offense committed which is defiling a minor, the accused, Aminu Abubakar, is hereby sentenced to three full calendar years of imprisonment, having found this to be his first time appearing before the court with such offense.”

The police prosecutor, Ashiru Ibrahim, had told the court that the mother of the victim, Hassana Muhammad, had reported the case to the police after Abubakar was caught in the act.

The mother of the victim also expressed satisfaction that justice had been done to the case, said that was found defiling her daughter in his shop after applying petroleum jelly on his manhood.

