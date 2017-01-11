Shamoon returns with malware in hand to wipe hard drives, nuke virtual machines

A wave of the Shamoon malware campaign was discovered using a new variant of the Disttrack, targeting hard drives and virtual machines. The attackers obtained credentials to potentially access the platform for creating virtual machines.

The post Shamoon returns with malware in hand to wipe hard drives, nuke virtual machines appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

