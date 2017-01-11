Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shamoon returns with malware in hand to wipe hard drives, nuke virtual machines

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

A wave of the Shamoon malware campaign was discovered using a new variant of the Disttrack, targeting hard drives and virtual machines. The attackers obtained credentials to potentially access the platform for creating virtual machines.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Shamoon returns with malware in hand to wipe hard drives, nuke virtual machines appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.