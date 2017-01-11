Shamoon returns with malware in hand to wipe hard drives, nuke virtual machines
A wave of the Shamoon malware campaign was discovered using a new variant of the Disttrack, targeting hard drives and virtual machines. The attackers obtained credentials to potentially access the platform for creating virtual machines.
