Shanghai SPIG Sign Former Chelsea Defender Ricardo Carvalho

Chinese club Shanghai SIPG have snapped up former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho.

The 38-year-old, who had been a free agent since leaving Monaco last summer, has signed a one-year deal with the Chinese Super League side.

The experienced centre back now joned Andre Villas-Boas’ side to follow in the footsteps of fellow stars Oscar and Hulk.

Villas-Boas, who worked with Carvalho during his time as Jose Mourinho’s assistant at Chelsea, previously said of the veteran: ‘I have a good relationship with Carvalho, who has a wonderful professional career.

‘His CV makes it impossible for me to doubt his considerable stature among his peers. I’m impressed by the composure he showed on his first day of training. Right now he’s just training with us. We’ll make a decision in due time.’

CARVALHO’S CAREER

1997–2004: Porto 116 games (4 goals) 1998–1999: Leca (loan) 24 (1) 1999–2000: Vitoria de Setubal (loan) 27 (2) 2000–2001: Alverca (loan) 32 (1) 2004–2010: Chelsea 210 (11) 2010–2013: Real Madrid 77 (3) 2013–2016: Monaco 118 (2)

