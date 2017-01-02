Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“She kissed me,played with my Adams apple. I just want to make this girl happy”- Lovestruck Nigerian man gushes over … – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
"She kissed me,played with my Adams apple. I just want to make this girl happy"- Lovestruck Nigerian man gushes over …
Gistmaster (blog)
Awww…love is a beautiful thing. A Lagos-based Nigerian man took to his Facebook to declare that he has found true love at last. He even posted screenshots of their chats: “What better way to be ushered into the new year, than being in the arms of bae

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.