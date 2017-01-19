She wanted to be in there – man explains caged woman on back of bakkie – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
She wanted to be in there – man explains caged woman on back of bakkie
Times LIVE
The Isuzu bakkie photographed with a woman in a age caused outrage when it was shared on social media on Thursday. Image by: Denise Rens/Oos-Kaap Plaaswerkers Opstand/Facebook. A man photographed driving with a woman inside a cage on the …
Woman in cage: Bakkie owner explains
EC man explains caged woman on back of his bakkie
PIC: Eastern Cape bakkie driver transports woman in a cage
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG