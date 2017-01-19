Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

She wanted to be in there – man explains caged woman on back of bakkie – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
She wanted to be in there – man explains caged woman on back of bakkie
Times LIVE
The Isuzu bakkie photographed with a woman in a age caused outrage when it was shared on social media on Thursday. Image by: Denise Rens/Oos-Kaap Plaaswerkers Opstand/Facebook. A man photographed driving with a woman inside a cage on the …
Woman in cage: Bakkie owner explainsIndependent Online
EC man explains caged woman on back of his bakkieEyewitness News
PIC: Eastern Cape bakkie driver transports woman in a cageCitizen

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.