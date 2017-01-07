Shehu, Anorthosis target home win

Super Eagles’ midfielder, Shehu Abdullahi has told SportingLife that their objective would be to grab the three points at stake when they face AEK Larnaca at home in a Match Day 18 of the Cyprus League today.

Anorthosis, a former champions are currently eighth on the log with 21 points from 17 matches and are in the danger of playing in the Championship play off if results do not improve in their favour and Shehu told SportingLife that they are gradually getting their bearing after a slow start to the season.

He pointed out that their last week 2-0 away victory at AEZ Zakakiou was meant to pass a message across to other clubs above them on the log to watch their backs as they are making effort to catch up with them before the season is rounded off.

The Eagles’ midfielder also used the medium to hail the switch of new Leicester City signing, Wilfried Ndidi while adding that the movement of the Eagles’ teammate will help improve the game of the former Genk of Belgium midfielder.

