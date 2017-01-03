Shehu Sani Teaches Ben Bruce Common Sense – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Shehu Sani Teaches Ben Bruce Common Sense
Nigerian Bulletin
The Comrade senator, Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central senatorial district may have just taught his counterpart, Senator Ben Murray Bruce of the Bayelsa senatorial district few common sense as a politician. Senator Sani on his social media …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG