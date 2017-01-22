Sheikh Kiggundu murder case adjourned to Feb 9

FOUR people alleged to have murdered Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt. Steven Mukasa in November last year have been further remanded to Luzira Prison. They return to court on February 9, 2017.

The new date was set Friday after state prosecutor Emilly Ninsiima informed Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani that police inquiries into his case are still on-going.

The suspects include the acting Amir of Nakasero Mosque Sheikh Yahaya Ramathan Mwanje, two boda-boda riders from Kyengera Nsangi stage , Muhammad Buyondo and Abdul -Wahab Ssendegeya and a businessman from Masanafu trading center Muhammad Ssekandi are facing two counts of murder.

Prosecution alleges that the four and others still at large on the morning of November 26, 2016 at Masanafu trading center within Lubaga division in Kampala district with malice afore thought shot dead Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and sgt. Mukasa who were driving in a UPDF vehicle for a talk show at a local radio station.

