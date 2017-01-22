Pages Navigation Menu

Sheikh Kiggundu murder case adjourned to Feb 9

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

FOUR people alleged to have murdered Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt. Steven Mukasa in November last year have been further remanded to Luzira Prison. They return to court on February 9, 2017.

The new date was set Friday after state prosecutor Emilly Ninsiima informed Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani that police  inquiries into his case are still on-going.

The  suspects include the acting Amir of Nakasero Mosque Sheikh Yahaya Ramathan Mwanje, two boda-boda riders  from Kyengera Nsangi  stage , Muhammad Buyondo and Abdul -Wahab Ssendegeya  and a businessman from Masanafu trading center Muhammad Ssekandi  are facing two counts of murder.

Prosecution alleges that the four  and others still at large on the morning of November 26, 2016 at Masanafu trading center within Lubaga division in Kampala district with malice afore thought shot dead Maj. Muhammad  Kiggundu and sgt. Mukasa who were driving in a UPDF vehicle for a talk show at a local radio station.

